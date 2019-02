Black Coffee on stage. Picture: Music Is King.

The first ever 'Music Is King' hosted by Black Coffee at Ticket Pro The Dome last night was a blast.



The musical concert which fans hope will be an annual event going forward was packed to the maximum. Music lovers were ecstatic to see a wave of amazing performances from headliners- Nasty C, Lady Zamar, Busiswa and Ricky Rick.





Using his international influence, Black Coffee invited his international friends including Swizz Beatz who brought Cassper Nyovest on stage as a surprise act.





Cassper’s stage appearance changed the whole mood. The crowd absolutely lost it when he stomped his playground, it was like re-living 'Fill Up The Dome'.





Crowd loses it as Mr Fill Up fills up The Dome. @CassperNyovest #MusicIsKing pic.twitter.com/uA92eSz4QM — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) December 15, 2018





When the king of the decks finally hit the stage, Black Coffee did it in the most amazing way ever, he invited all the artists to join him on stage.

“Having dreamt of Music Is King for so long, it’s great to see it finally come alive. I have had an intense yet amazing year supported largely by my fans here at home. And what better way to celebrate than right here in Joburg over the festive period with my people," said Black Coffee.