On his quest to become one of the first hip-hop artists in the world to fill up a 75 thousand seater - Cassper Nyovest is also on mission to shed some kilos.

The Mama I Made IT hitmaker recently revealed that he needed to reach his goal weight to keep up with the planning and production demands of the big day, Fill UP FNB Stadium on December 2.

The rapper is indeed sticking to his plan, check out this video he posted on Instagram.

“My trainer [email protected] getting me ready for #FillUpFnbStadium !!! Movie!!! Get ready!!! Get your tickets!!! Let's make history!!!,”he wrote.

"The theme of FNB Stadium for this year is Mufasa. The Lion King. I’m Mufasa, so people should come and check it out,” Cassper confirmed.

Cassper says the tickets are really cheap, so everyone must join him as he makes "history".

“I reach out to the poorest of poor, and I also reach out to the richest of rich. I know that there’s some people who want to go out there and be comfortable, they can pay 500 bucks and go in Golden Circle, and then I know there’s some people who have to save for three months for 100 bucks.” he said

IOL