Kwesta brought New York to Jozi, inviting Rich Homie Quan and Rick Ross. Picture: Supplied.

The trendy Mustang Room in Sandton was bustling with activity during the #192Countries tour when local hip-hop star Kwesta brought New York to Jozi.



The 'Ngud' hitmaker invited international rappers Rick Ross and Rich Homie Quan to the South African shores.





Better known as 'Rozay' by his fans, Rick Ross was the first to take on stage, performing his hit songs including 'Hustlin’ and ' John Doe'.





Rozay was later joined on stage by our local girls who seemed like they were dancing, but fellow South Africans weren’t impressed with their moves.

Rich Homie Quan made us 'feel some typa way' when he performed My Nig**.

Kwesta shut it down with his hit tracks 'Spirit' and 'Vur Vai' as the lively crowd that sang along to almost every song he performed.





He also has two sizzling collaborative singles with two of the finest international rappers- ‘Kuhambani’ with Rick Ross and‘ Come From The Bottom’ with Rich Homie Quan.

“This collaboration could not have happened at a better time. It’s also taking place at the right time where the world is drawn to the African perspective, so the fusion of different cultures and sounds from this collaboration will certainly tug at music lovers heartstrings.





"We’re happy to be a part of this and for this project to be a part of our 192 countries campaign – it makes perfect sense,” says Themba Ratsibe, HEINEKEN SA Marketing Manager.



