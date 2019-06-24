A-ha play Hunting High And Low live tour. Picture: Supplied

A-ha will bring their A-ha play Hunting High And Low live tour to Cape Town on 14 February 2020 at the Green Point A Track and to Johannesburg on 15 February 2020 at Marks Park, Emmarentia.



Tickets go on sale on Wednesday 26 June at 10am and all info at BreakOut Events.





A-ha have always set themselves challenges. In 2018, their MTV Unplugged tour proved that their songs could be given new settings and remain as alive and as impactful as ever.

Now, pushing even further, they are announcing that their A-ha play Hunting High And Low live tour will be different from anything they have previously undertaken.





Magne Furuholmen, Morten Harket and Pål Waaktaar-Savoy will be performing new and old, familiar and less-familiar songs, as well as the ten songs off their 1985 debut album "Hunting High And Low" in the running order of the original release.





Together, "Hunting High And Low’"s ten songs are more than a debut album. “Take On Me”, “Train Of Thought”, “Hunting High And Low”, “The Blue Sky”, “Living A Boy’s Adventure Tale”, “The Sun Always Shines On T.V.”, “And You Tell Me”, “Love Is Reason”, “Dream Myself Alive” and “Here I Stand And Face The Rain” are ten songs which captured a-ha’s heart and soul. And the hearts and souls of fans worldwide too.





The tour is timed to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the release of the original version of “Take On Me” – issued in the UK on 19 October 1984 to reputed sales of just 300 copies. The re-recorded “Take On Me” was released in Britain during April 1985 to little fanfare, and in America that May where it hit big after its striking promotional video was seen on TV. It was reissued in the UK that September and, finally, the British hit came. The Hunting High And Low album was on sale in America in June 1985, and in the UK in October 1985.





“Take On Me” and "Hunting High And Low" remain as vital as when they were recorded and released. The live shows in South Africa will show why.



