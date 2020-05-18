AKA, Sho Madjozi and Burna Boy to perform on 'Africa Day Benefit Concert'

To celebrate Africa Day on Monday, May 25, ViacomCBS Networks Africa and YouTube in partnership with Idris Elba are hosting an “Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home”. This programming event will be aimed at raising funds to help children and families in Africa that are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. All proceeds raised from the benefit concert campaign will be donated to support food and health needs for those most impacted on the continent. The "Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home" will be a 2-hour special streamed and broadcast to millions of viewers in Africa and around the world on MTV channels and on the MTV Base Africa YouTube channel.

Hosted by Idris Elba, the show will bring together a star-studded line up of some of the hottest names Africa has to offer.

Viewers can look forward to seeing superstars Burna Boy, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, AKA, Diamond Platnumz, Nasty C, Sauti Sol, Yemi Alade, Fally Ipupa, StoneBwoy, Teni, Angelique Kidjo, and many more. In the weeks to come, more artists are set to join to make this a monumental experience. The benefit concert will also be made available after Africa Day to encourage individuals and organisations to continue pledging.



Idris Elba says, “Taking a moment to shine a light on African arts to benefit the African homeland and its people. A continent of this size should find a way to dig deep and stand up for one another at a time like this. It’s important for the future and history will not forget.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the lives of many and disrupted economic activity which has increased the threat to food and health security on the continent. All donated proceeds will be funnelled towards tackling this humanitarian crisis.