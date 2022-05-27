Ami Faku and Msaki to headline the Umtiza Arts Festival this weekend

Currently on, the home-grown family event Umtiza Arts Festival is bringing together art lovers and artists from the Eastern Cape to showcase “work reflecting the paradigm shift of the artistic landscape” across the country and the world at large. This year’s programme, which commenced on May 26, features some of the arts industry’s biggest show-stoppers, most notably Msaki, Jimmy Dludlu, Ami Faku, Xhanti Nokwali and the Umtiza Jazz Band.

“My first encounter with the Umtiza Arts Festival has come full circle ever since I was a feature in the Umtiza Fringe stage with Keiskamma Music Academy,” said Msaki, who’s originally from the Eastern Cape. The festival is also hosting a series of events across comedy, theatre, literature, exhibitions, lectures and children’s activities. “It is such an honour to return this time to the main stage and to do workshops with the community,” Msaki added.

“For me, it’s like going back home and being part of this great vehicle that always incorporates the community and involves a lot of entities. Any opportunity to play at home replenishes me like no other space can.” Home town hero Ami Faku, who was born in Ezinyoka, Gqeberha, has been one of the country’s top artists over the past two years since she burst onto the scene with her multi-Sama-award-winning debut album, “Imali”. “Since the outbreak of Covid-19, our creative industries have endured the worst effects of the pandemic, therefore it is with great pleasure that we welcome our patrons back to salute the courage and perseverance of the South African arts community,” said Azana Public, the festival’s PR representatives.

