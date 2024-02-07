Award-winning actresses ready to star in 'Mamma Mia' again

Boasting a cast featuring South Africa's finest stage, film and television stars, ‘Mamma Mia!’ returns for a limited season with a new looking production.
Produced by leading SA promoter Showtime Management, it opens at Artscape, Cape Town in March, before moving to Montecasino’s Teatro Theatre in Johannesburg.
In the 2010/11 SA production of ‘Mamma Mia!’, “Donna and the Dynamos” captivated audiences with their wit, talent and dynamic vocals.
The organisers have announced the 2024 return of these “Dynamos” played by three multi award-winning actresses back in their ‘Mamma Mia!’ roles.
“We are delighted to bring Gina, Kate and Ilse back to the stage in roles that they are born to play,” said Showtime’s Hazel Feldman.
Gina Shmukler (’Jesus Christ Superstar’) is the vulnerable mother-of-the bride, Donna Sheridan, while Kate Normington (Showmax’s ‘Tali’ series) plays the role of the flirtatious Tanya, and Ilse Klink (‘Isidingo’) is the free-spirited, fiesty Rosie.
Meet the incredible women of our MAMMA MIA! ensemble 💃✨— Showtime Management (@showtime_sa) February 2, 2024
From powerhouse vocals to dazzling dance moves, our ensemble is a force to be reckoned with 🤩
Catch these superstars on the Artscape and Teatro stages starting next month 🌺#MammaMiaSA #ItsShowtimeSA pic.twitter.com/inCMWX8ZQT
“We expect new audiences will easily fall in love with their colourful characters and returning audiences will re-connect with the sparkling chemistry these three wonderful actresses bring to ‘Mamma Mia!’”
Joining the Dynamo’s on stage is Kiruna-Lind Devar (’Evita, Phantom of the Opera’, ‘Simply Broadway’) as the bride-to-be, Sophie Sheridan. Gianluca Gironi (’The Sound of Music’) plays Sophie's fiancée, Sky.
Actor, businessman and conservationist, Emmanuel Castis (’Isidingo’, ‘Jersey Boys’) will delight audiences in the role of the charismatic Sam Carmichael, one of Sophie's three possible fathers.
DATES:
Artscape Opera House, Cape Town March 6 to April 7.
Montecasino’s Teatro, Johannesburg from April 12 until May 26.