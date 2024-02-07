Award-winning actresses ready to star in 'Mamma Mia' again

Produced by leading SA promoter Showtime Management, it opens at Artscape, Cape Town in March, before moving to Montecasino’s Teatro Theatre in Johannesburg.

Boasting a cast featuring South Africa's finest stage, film and television stars, ‘ Mamma Mia! ’ returns for a limited season with a new looking production.

In the 2010/11 SA production of ‘Mamma Mia!’, “Donna and the Dynamos” captivated audiences with their wit, talent and dynamic vocals.

The organisers have announced the 2024 return of these “Dynamos” played by three multi award-winning actresses back in their ‘Mamma Mia!’ roles.

“We are delighted to bring Gina, Kate and Ilse back to the stage in roles that they are born to play,” said Showtime’s Hazel Feldman.