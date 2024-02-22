Bryan Miles to host one-man show at The Wave Theatre in Cape Town

South African mentalist Bryan Miles is hosting a one-man show “Hidden Senses” this March in Cape Town.
Miles is a master of the wicked manipulation of the mind and a performer who is trained in the art of thought deception.
He has performed across the globe, from London to New York, for movie stars and celebrities and has repeatedly been booked to perform at the prestigious Magic Castle in Hollywood.
His prime-time SABC TV series, ‘One Day with Bryan Miles’ had South Africans across the country questioning what is possible and what is not.
“Does Free Will exist? Are the thoughts and decisions we make truly our own? Every thought we have results in some kind of action – I don’t read minds, I read people,” says Miles.
Miles’ one-man-show “Hidden Senses” will see him sharing some of his unique skills with the audience.
The show is an interactive journey through the cracks in human perception. Is it possible to create the illusion of a sixth sense?
Miles is an ordinary person with extraordinary skills – whether it is extracting people’s inner-most thoughts or controlling their behaviour – this show will keep you questioning the potential of the human mind!
“Hidden Senses” takes place on March 9 at the Wave Theatre in Cape Town.
Details
The Wave Theatre – 44 Long Street, Cape Town
March 9 at 7pm
R200 (R180 per person for 4 or more tickets)
Students R180
Bookings: http://tinyurl.com/33fmhn26
Email: [email protected]
No under 12s.