Bryan Miles to host one-man show at The Wave Theatre in Cape Town

Miles is a master of the wicked manipulation of the mind and a performer who is trained in the art of thought deception.

He has performed across the globe, from London to New York, for movie stars and celebrities and has repeatedly been booked to perform at the prestigious Magic Castle in Hollywood.

His prime-time SABC TV series, ‘One Day with Bryan Miles’ had South Africans across the country questioning what is possible and what is not.

“Does Free Will exist? Are the thoughts and decisions we make truly our own? Every thought we have results in some kind of action – I don’t read minds, I read people,” says Miles.