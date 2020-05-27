'A Night at the Circus' is coming to you, virtually

Zip Zap Circus presents the virtual screening of "The Caretaker", the family-friendly production initially performed at the Zip Zap Dome in 2011. "The Caretaker", is choreographed and directed by the legendary Adele Blank from the Free Flight Dance Company, and combines theatre, dance and circus. Set in a quaint apartment block, inhabited by a kaleidoscope of people, "The Caretaker" tells their stories and the events that transpire in the courtyard, including a fire in the building.

These colourful stories are conveyed through the medium of circus acts including swinging trapeze, double straps, acrobatics, tumbling, juggling and much more. Who knew that circus skills would be the ultimate survival skills required in the event of a fire?

This is the first screening of the three show "A Night At The Circus" season.

Expect hilarious antics of acrobatic wizardry interlaced with spellbinding aerial artistry performed by the extraordinarily talented Zip Zap children.

Event Information:

Date: Saturday 6 June 2020

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Tickets: R 50, available at Quicket

Please note:

This is a recording of the show, performed at the Zip Zap Dome, in August 2011.

Viewing process:

Once you purchase your ticket(s), you will be sent a personalised link for the show.

This link cannot be shared as it is unique to your username and password for your Quicket account.

The link will become available to you at 3:55 pm.