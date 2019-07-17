Angel Lalamore, Manila von Teez and Vida Fantabisher. Picture: Bronwyn Lloyd

ABFAB Drag is an evening of finery to kick start the Artscape Women’s Humanity Arts Festival on July 27, 2019.

Fine feathers preened, false eyelashes fluttering and sequins glittering, the fiercely feminine/masculine are gathering to celebrate the world of lip sync, "Absolutely Fabulously Drag" takes centre stage for the third year running on July 27 at 8pm.





The show starts directly after the chief executive of Artscape, Marlene le Roux’s address to launch the Artscape Women’s Humanity Arts Festival running throughout August.

The deep and often traumatic struggles of the LGBTQI+ Community has for many years been suppressed and the cast delve into their own experiences and acceptance they have endured, while celebrating the art form. Comics Choice Awards 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award Winner, Soli Philander comperes the evening, bringing a sensational twist to the often unspoken words of what was considered a taboo topic for many years.





Top class South African drag divas Vida Fantabisher, "SA’s Got Talent" 2016 runner-up Manila von Teez, as well as Kat Gilardi, Jayde Kay Johnson and Angel Lalamore of gay cabaret “3D” fame, will showcase their life experiences culminating in their now present-day glory.





The dancers of Jazzart Company add additional pizazz and flamboyance through the amazing choreography of Nkosinathi Sangweni.

Camillo Lombard maintains a strict tempo, while Basil Appollis stitches it all together and cracks the designer whip as Director.





Event Information:





Venue: Artscape Theatre

Date: 27 July 2019

Time: 8pm

Tickets: R150, available at Computicket or Artscape Dial-A-Seat on 021 421 7695



