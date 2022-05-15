Arlene Petersen, Tats Nkonzo, Carl Weber set to tickle the funny bone at ‘The Jive Cape Town Funny Festival’

Arguably one of the biggest festivals on the entertainment calendar, “The Jive Cape Town Funny Festival” returns to the Mother City after a two-year hiatus. The show organisers promise nothing but sheer laughter as the festival officially launches at The Baxter Theatre from June 6 and runs until July 3.

Headlining the festival are South Africa's top comedians: Sifiso Nene, Tats Nkonzo, Carl Weber, Ismael Moses and Arlene Petersen. They will be joined by Japan’s Yosuke Ikeda, Canada’s super puppeteers, Cabaret Decadanse, and Britain’s Got Talent finalist, Graeme Mathews. The host is Mzansi’s celebrated comedian and actor, Alan Committie.

“The City of Cape Town has been a proud supporter of the Cape Town Funny Festival for the last decade, and it is exciting to see its return this year after a two-year Covid hiatus. “Events like the Funny Festival are important to Cape Town, for bringing people together, for the development of creative talent and for putting our city on the global stage,” says Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. “We’re thrilled to welcome the many talented comics who will be on stage, and we wish them all a wonderful time as they bring laughter to their audiences,” adds Hill-Lewis.

Founded in 1997 by Eddy Cassar, who dreamt of showcasing many new South African comics on one stage, The Jive Cape Town Funny Festival is by far the longest-running comedy festival in the country. The event was an instant hit with festival-goers, and it has since become “Cape Town’s Winter Comedic Tonic” and a highly-anticipated project on the city’s calendar. Internationally, the event has become known as a blue-chip comedy festival, as performers are royally treated and get to experience many of Cape Town’s tourist attractions like Table Mountain, Groot Constantia, and the City Sightseeing bus, some of the nature reserves and the Aquila Private Game Reserve.

Cassar adds: “One of the most frequent questions I get asked as the festival director of ‘The Jive Cape Town Funny Festival’ is: ‘How do I get onto the line-up?’ “Well, here is your opportunity to commence your journey to becoming the next Marc Lottering, Schalk Bezuidenhout or Nik Rabinowitz.” Over the years, the festival has created Jive Funny Championship, a platform that gives aspiring young comedians an opportunity to showcase their talent on the global stages.

The project, an initiative of the City of Cape Town and sponsored by MTN, is held during the month of May at the Canal Walk Theatre. The winner gets to perform at this year's Funny Festival alongside local and international stars. The search is organised by past comedy search winner Yaaseen Barnes, who won the competition in 2014.