Artscape Theatre celebrates youth-centred productions this June

Theatre lovers are bound to be spoilt for choice as June arrives packed with winter warmers to keep you entertained indoors, at the theatre of your choice. Since it’s June, we can’t ignore that it’s also Youth Month.

As such, Artscape CEO Marlene Le Roux shares the fine acts being showcased at the iconic theatre, which celebrates 52 years in existence. Artscape CEO, Marlene le Roux. Le Roux said: “June heralds Youth Month and at Artscape we intend to celebrate this national auspicious month with a host of youth-centred productions including the ‘Youth Jazz Series’, intriguing acts by the College of Magic” students, a fabulous musical by the student actors of the Waterfront Theatre School, dance productions showcasing young talent including hip hop, a Youth Month drama and so much more.“ The Artscape Theatre will host performances by top productions including Nataniël’s “Six in a Boat”, Cape Town City Ballet’s captivating “Carmen”, the extension of Mike van Graan’s “My Fellow South Africans” and the conclusion of the four-week run of the sensational “We Will Rock You”.

Le Roux said the Artscape Theatre, formerly known at the “Nico Malan” during apartheid, “prides itself as a home for all inclusive of all performing arts genres from ballet to hip hop, opera to rock, symphonies to pop, dance to drama, poetry to a capella, musicals and more, hosting magical, enthralling, captivating entertainment for young and old to enjoy.” Youth Jazz Series. Picture: Supplied “Youth Jazz Series” Where: Baxter Theatre.

When: June 16 – 17 This event was launched in 2003 as the “Youth Jazz Festival”. As the project continues to evolve it changed to “Youth Jazz Series”. Young musicians were auditioned to be part of the programme for the 2023 edition.

The project includes Master-class programmes where young musicians learn from those experienced in the industry. School Jazz Bands will perform on Youth Day, Friday June 16, and the young aspiring jazz soloists will get to showcase their talent on Saturday June 17, at Artscape Theatre. Tickets cost R80 via Computicket.

“Another Day” Where: Kalk Bay Theatre. When: June 1 – 8.

From the creators of “Sizzle”, “After Dark”, “Noir”, “Man Band”, “Women On Top” and “Noise”, FollowSpot presents the multi-award-winning, “Another Day”. Endlessly witty, visually rapturous, and passionately romantic. The sultry production uses impressive choreography and the power of song to tell a story of a strained relationship in romantic turmoil. Anchored by dazzling performances, the story plunges into fantastical and exaggerated anecdotes where the boundaries between the imaginary and reality are blurred. An enchanting and offbeat romance of temptation and reckless abandon.