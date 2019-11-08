"Aunty Merle The Musical". Picture: Lindsey Appolis

Nominated for 4 Fleur Du Cap Theatre awards, Marc Lottering’s smash hit show "Aunty Merle The Musical" enjoyed no fewer than 4 critically acclaimed seasons.

And now the much-anticipated sequel is here:  "Aunty Merle - It’s A Girl!"

Merle’s daughter and son-in-law, Abigail and Alan, have been married for 5 years. They have an announcement to make.  Excitement mounts in Belgravia Road Athlone, and Merle simply cannot wait to be a first-time Grandmother.   The son-in-law is after all, as Aunty Merle puts it, “Bantry Bay-born”.  

Expect high drama as a vibrant cast of 13 actors and a live band take to the Baxter stage from 22 November 2019 to 1 February 2020.

Produced by Anwar Mc Kay, "Aunty Merle - It’s A Girl!"  is written by Marc Lottering and directed by Lara Foot.  Music Director is Trevino Isaacs and Choreography is by Grant Van Ster.

The cast includes Marc Lottering, Royston Stoffels, Jennifer Steyn, Nicky Rebelo, Carmen Maarman, Zoleka Helesi, Rushney Ferguson, Julian Place, Sizwesandile Mnisi, Anzio September, Tashreeq de Villiers, Crystal Finck and Lincoln Lewis.

Event Information:

Venue: Baxter Theatre

Date: 22 November 2019 - 1 February 2020 

Time: 3pm/7:30pm

Tickets: R135 - R225, available at Wetickets

The New Year’s Eve performance is at 9pm and tickets cost R290.

Duration of the show is 130 minutes with an interval. Age restriction PG.

For discounted block bookings, charities, corporate bookings and fundraisers contact Leon van Zyl on 021 680 3972, Email [email protected] or Carmen Kearns on 021 680 3993, Email [email protected].