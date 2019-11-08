"Aunty Merle The Musical". Picture: Lindsey Appolis

Nominated for 4 Fleur Du Cap Theatre awards, Marc Lottering’s smash hit show "Aunty Merle The Musical" enjoyed no fewer than 4 critically acclaimed seasons. And now the much-anticipated sequel is here: "Aunty Merle - It’s A Girl!"

Merle’s daughter and son-in-law, Abigail and Alan, have been married for 5 years. They have an announcement to make. Excitement mounts in Belgravia Road Athlone, and Merle simply cannot wait to be a first-time Grandmother. The son-in-law is after all, as Aunty Merle puts it, “Bantry Bay-born”.

Expect high drama as a vibrant cast of 13 actors and a live band take to the Baxter stage from 22 November 2019 to 1 February 2020.

Produced by Anwar Mc Kay, "Aunty Merle - It’s A Girl!" is written by Marc Lottering and directed by Lara Foot. Music Director is Trevino Isaacs and Choreography is by Grant Van Ster.