Aunty Merle played by Marc Lottering. Picture: Supplied

With the festive season nearly upon us, the Baxter Theatre is offering Black Friday Specials for productions running over the next few weeks. All the specials are already available at Webtickets and they are only valid if you book before 9am on Monday, 26 November.

Satin to Sequins (ends 24 Nov)

Black Friday special: 2-for-1 for shows on 22 and 23 November

About the show: The Woodstock Darlings present a funny, educational and festive production performed in Afrikaans and English.

The Woodstock Darlings are back, with their funny, educational and festive production SATIN TO SEQUINS! At the Baxter from 6 - 24 Nov! Have you booked your tickets? pic.twitter.com/vtaUFW8jur — Baxter Theatre (@BaxterTheatre) November 5, 2018

At Her Feet (22 Nov - 8 Dec)

Black Friday special: 20% discount for 22 - 27 November shows

About the show: At Her Feet evokes the experiences of four Muslim women in Cape Town whose lives are touched by 9/11 and by the honour killing of a Jordanian girl.

Award-winning writer and director Nadia Davids’ acclaimed play, AT HER FEET, performed by celebrated theatre, film and television actress, Quanita Adams, at the Baxter from 22 Nov - 8 Dec. Book at Webtickets - https://t.co/6ONXFMFpV3 pic.twitter.com/6u4yDkar32 — Baxter Theatre (@BaxterTheatre) November 16, 2018

Class(y) Clown (23 Nov - 15 Dec)

Black Friday special: 50% Discount for 23 - 29 November shows

About the show: After the sold-out success of Love Factually and Planet Mirth, Alan returns with BRAND NEW stand-up content. It’s time to be re-educated about the comic state of the world.

Aunty Merle The Musical (3 Dec - 5 Jan 2019)

Black Friday special: 20% discount for 3 - 5 December shows

About the show: Popular Comedian Marc Lottering’s most beloved character from Belgravia Road in Athlone, sashays back onto the stage for a final season of the smash hit musical-comedy from the mother city.

It’s a SuperSpecialMonday! The start of another lekker chapter! 👊🏽 We kick off rehearsals this morning for this FINAL CT SEASON! 😍 Jobugers you’ll see us @joburgtheatre from 1 Feb 2019💚 A BEAUTIFUL WEEK to ERRRR’BODY! 👊🏽 #auntymerlethemusical pic.twitter.com/sD5YkR9RgU — Marc Lottering (@marclottering) November 12, 2018

RAW (10 Dec - 5 Jan 2019)

Black Friday special: R75 Early Bird — all performances

About the show: For the first time ever, The RAW Fest brings 180 acts in 20 shows. Real Art Wednesdays (RAW) is an event that showcases the best performers from Cape Town under one roof!

Nik Rabinowitz in Dry White (18 Dec - 12 Jan 2019)

Black Friday special: 20% discount for 18 - 22 December shows

About the show: Having recovered from his early-onset midlife crisis just in time for Cape Town to almost run out of water, Nik Rabinowitz decided to explore the recent water crisis for his new show “Dry White”