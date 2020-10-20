Baxter Theatre to re-open with two national treasures

Renowned artists Gregory Maqoma and Zolani Mahola will take to the Baxter Theatre stage for a special “Baxter Back on Stage “ benefit season to celebrate the reopening of the theatre at level 1 regulations and serve as a fundraiser to recover the loss of income since its closure. Championed by UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, the season will see Maqoma and Mahola collaborate and appear on stage together for the first time next month, each with their own new work. Maqoma will debut his work, No Humour in collaboration with Xolisile Bongwana, bringing together live sound and movement in a visually appealing landscape of ritual, which forms part of his Human trilogies. In this work he explores the delicate balance of sensuousness, violence, ethical sensitivity, ugliness, grace and humour, where there is none. Mahola, who has adopted the name “The One Who Sings”, will present the inaugural staging of her multimedia show “You Need To Say It”, featuring songs from her upcoming 2021 solo album of the same name, one year after leaving the legendary pan-African supergroup Freshlyground.

The work is an exploration of song and story, including themes of connection and its opposite, nature and the elements as well as the sanctity of the time of childhood.

She has assembled a team of collaborators comprising visual and auditory storytellers Inka Kendzia and Sean Ou Tim and guitarist and film producer Frank Freeman.

“This specially-commissioned performance is a coup for the Baxter,” said Baxter chief executive and artistic director Lara Foot.

“I can’t think of a classier act. We are honoured to have these two creatives and national treasures on our stage in one production, to celebrate our return to live theatre and welcoming back audiences and artists,” Foot added.

All performances will be limited to 50% capacity, with Covid-19 protocols in place, including the availability of hand sanitisers, tracking and tracing recorded, wearing of masks and physical distancing.

Patrons and audience members are advised to arrive at least an hour before the start of the performance to avoid delays.

Ticket prices for the special gala performance, hosted by Phakeng and Marc Lottering on November 3, are R1000 and include dinner and drinks.

Event Information:

Venue: Baxter Theatre

Date: 3-7 November 2020

Time: 7pm

Tickets: R350 to R500, available at Webtickets