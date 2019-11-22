Belinda Davids is a superstar in 'The Greatest Love of All Show'









Belinda Davids. Picture: Jamal Grootboom "The Greatest Love of All Show" with Belinda Davids is back in town, this time with more bells and whistles. Returning to Cape Town after two years, the PE-native once again takes to the stage at the Artscape Theatre with her tribute to the late, great Whitney Houston. The show features once again Whitney's hits such as “So Emotional”, “Run To You”, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and many more. However, this time around Davids is also accompanied by the Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, and what a difference it makes. The addition of the string and brass instruments make the show feel grander when a songs call for it and more intimate when necessary.

Davids is a vocal powerhouse, belting anthems such as “I Have Nothing” and "I Will Always Love You" and adding sass and tenderness where needed.

One thing that really stands out is her use of crescendos and diminuendos (going louder and softer) with her phrasing throughout.

Davids is never out of breath and can sustain notes in her upper register with what appears to very little effort. This time around Davids also does more choreography. And she kills it.

The lighting and sound are top class, setting the mood for each song.

The one area that the show can improve, however, is in the costuming. Maybe, it was due to me being very close to the stage, but you could see that Davids' weren't made for her body. The silhouettes used weren’t always the most flattering and the length of some gowns were just wrong.

The star of the show deserves better.

Besides that, the show is still something not to be missed and Davids plus her band give a performance that you need experience for yourself.

Davids has also incorporated more of herself in the show and has become much more than just a Whitney Houston tribute act, especially in the small snippet she gives of her Christmas album and her interaction with her "home crowd".

Tickets can purchased via Computicket or via Checkers and Shoprite retail stores, countrywide, and range between R250 and R390 each.

"The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston" is also set to tour its orchestral concert series to Johannesburg later next year and it runs in Cape Town until December 1.

The show will be at The Mandela at Joburg Civic Theatre, from 5- 28 June 2020. Tickets are available now via the theatre box office or by visiting The Greatest Love of All Show.