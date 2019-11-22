"The Greatest Love of All Show" with Belinda Davids is back in town, this time with more bells and whistles.
Returning to Cape Town after two years, the PE-native once again takes to the stage at the Artscape Theatre with her tribute to the late, great Whitney Houston.
The show features once again Whitney's hits such as “So Emotional”, “Run To You”, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and many more.
However, this time around Davids is also accompanied by the Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, and what a difference it makes.
The addition of the string and brass instruments make the show feel grander when a songs call for it and more intimate when necessary.