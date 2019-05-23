Ben Harper. Picture: Supplied

International star Ben Harper will be performing with the Soweto Gospel Choir in Cape Town at the Grand Arena, GrandWest on 4 June 2019. This incredible, soulful collaboration promises to make this one of Harper’s most memorable shows yet. Harper launched his debut album, Welcome To The Cruel World, in 1994. Since then he has gone on to release eight studio albums, establishing himself as a powerful songwriter and performer. His music covers a range of genres from soulful blues to reggae. Harper has played to massive, sold-out tours internationally and had top ten hits in the US as well as Gold and Platinum certifications in other countries. Some of his top songs include Walk Away, High Tide or Low Tide and Burn One Down.

This collaboration with the Soweto Gospel Choir is perfect as Harper grew up with gospel, folk and blues music. This concert will be the second performance the Soweto Gospel Choir will give on home soil since their third Grammy win. It is a great opportunity for fans to see them before they go abroad again in July.

Tickets to this show start at R245 and are available from www.Howler.co.za. Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm.