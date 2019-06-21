The French-inspired 25th annual Franschhoek Bastille Festival takes place at the historic Franschhoek Huguenot Monument on July 13 and 14. Picture: Supplied

This year’s Franschhoek Bastille Festival is just around the corner, and the perfect excuse to dress up in your finest French attire as you join in the festivities of celebrating Franschhoek's French heritage.



The historic Franschhoek Huguenot Monument is the place to be for this two-day event, which takes place over the weekend of 13 and 14 July.





Taking it up a notch this year festival goers visiting the Food & Wine Marquee are invited to dress according to the theme – your finest red, white and blue French inspired outfit – to stand the chance of winning the Franschhoek Bastille Festival Best Dressed title. First, second and third prize winners will be drawn on both days.





The marquee is guaranteed to keep out the cold yet still offering exquisite views of the mountain. Ample parking on the grounds allow for comfortable walking distance to and from the village. Sample the wide selection of Franschhoek wines on offer or treat your taste buds to the variety of delicious gourmet fare available to purchase from some of the Valley’s well-known restaurants.





The quirky caricature artist who captures your Bastille experience to perfection, the popular Porcupine Ridge Barrel Rolling Competition and live music add to the elements for a fabulous day out. A beret and baguette add the extra pizzazz needed for a memorable winelands French experience.





The village, which will also be ‘dressed’ in its finest French apparel, is a hive of activities and adds to the hype and excitement the weekend has become known for.





Tickets to the Food & Wine Marquee cost R395 per person, and include entry, a complimentary tasting glass, wine tasting coupons and a R20 voucher which is redeemable on the day.





Additional coupons can be purchased on the day.





As tickets are limited pre-booking via Webtickets is strongly advised.





Children under 18 enter for free. The festival times are 11am to 5pm on the Saturday, and 11am to 3pm on the Sunday.



