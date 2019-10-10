Boiler Room X Ballantine’s True Music returns to Cape Town









Sho Madjozi performing at Boiler Room X Ballantine's in Johannesburg. Picture: YouTube Thumbnail. Boiler Room and Ballantine's Scotch whisky once again touches down in the Mother City to close off a three-city True Music tour of the Rainbow Nations cultural hubs.

Promising to Take A Stand For True Music, the project is part of Ballantine’s commitment to push True Music scenes forward and support artists, fans, crews and communities around the world, by spotlighting the home-grown talent redefining their local scenes.

On Wednesday, 23th October Boiler Room x Ballantine’s True Music will link up with local partystarters Crayons,who’ve been lighting up the local scene with their seminal Roots & Fruits parties, as well as many community initiatives, to take things in a different direction.

Hosted by Xzavier Zulu this event will entirely focus on new, up-and-coming talent: the future stars of CPT who will be given a platform to show the world exactly why they’re the names on everyone’s lips. The tours closing event will also recognise the DJs, promoters and engineers who have pushed True Music forward.





From the machine-gun flows of hotly-tipped rapper Dee Koala, to the contemporary R&B sounds of Boskasie, (featured on Cassper Nyovest single "Move For Me'), through to groundbreaking newcomer Khanyo, there will be a string of live performances to blow the roof off.





Alongside that, the DJ sets will comprise of gqom production duo Surreal Sessions (who have produced for the likes of FAKA), Cape Town rap mainstay Kay Faith, and Alvhinator (founder of legendary night Uppercut.).





Not to mention the special guests that will make an appearance throughout the night.All this in a venue with panoramic views over the city.





Don’t sleep on this epic closing of Boiler Room x Ballantine's True Music Tour in South Africa.



