Bokeh SA International Lifestyle & Fashion Film Festival. Picture: Supplied

The annual Bokeh SA International Lifestyle & Fashion Film Festival will once again acknowledge and award local and international film talent.



With an informative festival culminating in the dazzling Red Carpet Gala Awards, where substantial prize money and offerings will be awarded to the talented winners.





The festival will take place from the 09 - 14 of July 2019 at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town with the main Gala Awards taking place on Saturday 13 July. The festival in Cape Town includes multiple free screenings, captivating industry presentations, master classes and competitions by the featured sponsors, designers and filmmakers from 9am to 9pm each day.





The festival line-up includes panel discussions on social media and vlogging and ethical fashion, DJI drone flying demonstrations, a special effects master class by acclaimed SFX artist, Chad Waller, a sound editing master class by international DJ Dino Moran, the Einat Dan International Creative Make Up and Body Art Competition and much more.





“As the Gala Event and Festival Week are almost upon us, I can’t help but to feel immense pride in what my creative and technical team, our sponsors and I have created over the past five years with Bokeh. We have cemented its place as the very best fashion film festival in the world, and this year we have curated a program befitting such a festival. We are so excited to be able to share the phenomenal work of film makers, designers and creatives from 46 countries with you at this the 6th Bokeh Lifestyle & Fashion Film Festival!” exclaims Adrian Lazarus, Festival Director/Founder.





Tickets will be available for the festival via Quicket. The red carpet awards ceremony is strictly by invitation only through the Bokeh Partners.



