The 1975. Picture: Reuters

Rocking the Daisies is proud to announce British pop rock band The 1975 as the first international headlining act for the 2019 event. The 14th edition of South Africa’s biggest three-day music and lifestyle experience will be taking place from 4 to 6 October at Cloof Wine Estate, Darling, and Daisies will mark the first time that the band performs in South Africa.

Consisting of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald and drummer George Daniel, the band shot to fame in 2013 after the release of their highly acclaimed self-titled album, which included the hits ‘Sex’, ‘Chocolate’ and ‘Robbers’, all of which topped UK charts.

In November 2018 the band released their third studio album A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, to critical praise, making it their third number one album in the UK. Fans are gearing up for the release of their fourth album Notes on a Conditional Form, which is expected to drop in May.

The 1975 kicked off 2019 with two BRIT Award wins for best British album and best group, with major festivals around the world announcing the band as their official headliners, from Reading Festival, to Leeds, Sziget, BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend and more.

Tickets to see The 1975 live in South Africa will go on sale on 26 March and will be available on www.RockingtheDaisies.com.

Event details

Date: 4-6 October 2019

Venue: Cloof Wine Estate, Darling, Western Cape

Tickets: R995 for the full weekend experience (price includes VAT & booking fees, camping not included). Tickets and camping available from www.RockingtheDaisies.com on 26 March.