Brooke Lynn Hytes wows Cape Town drag fans

“Canada’s Drag Race” host Brooke Lynn Hytes returned to Cape Town for a drag-filled night. The Drag Con SA show took place at District in Harrington Street on Saturday, the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 11 runner-up took the stage along some of South Africa’s premier drag performers including host Adam Benefeld, Manila Von Teez, Ina Propriette, Edó Mostert and many more.

The “Queen of the North” star was on her South African tour which kicked off in Johannesburg two weeks ago. However, this wasn’t Brooke’s first time in the country. She was here two years ago and before starting her rise to drag super-stardom lived and worked in Mzansi when she was 20 and performed as part of the Cape Town City Ballet. The night was filled with stunning performances from local queens with one of the newest additions to the drag Edó performing her original song “Werkit Boetie” live for the first.

No stranger to the stage, Manila did a reveal-filled performance of singer, YouTube star and choreographer Todrick Hall's song "Queen" from his latest "Femuline "album. Ina took the audience straight to the north with her performance of "Canada's Drag Race" season one winner Priyanka's hit song, "Come Through", which features the iconic verse from her season one sister Lemon, who was, unfortunately, the first queen booted from "RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World" last week.

Brooke took a sultry approach for the night and opened her set with a burlesque type number followed by an up-tempo song. During the night, she also made sure to emphasise the need for patrons to support local queens since often many lovers of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” only go to drag shows when a queen from the Emmy award-winning show is in town.