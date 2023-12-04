Canal Walk Ice Slides are back for the summer holidays

From December 8 to January 13, once again the Centre Court at Canal Walk transforms into a frosty wonderland, inviting guests to immerse themselves in festive joy. Discover the magic of the festive season with the enchanting holiday Ice Slides experience, inspired by the whimsy of Walt Disney Animation Studios' newest musical comedy, "WISH,"

Embark on a journey into the whimsical world of the Ice Slides, featuring three exhilarating real ice slides that promise thrills for all. Don't miss the chance to capture the enchantment at the WISH-inspired photo booth nestled within the event area. For the little ones, there's a world of fun with snow play, a ball pit, a junior slide, and engaging Disney-themed puzzle games. Join us in celebrating the holidays with an experience that brings joy and magic to both young and old alike.

Guests can choose from three entry options: Full Rider: R120 for access to all activities.

Mini Rider: R70 for entry to snow play, mini slides, and free play areas.

Non-Rider: R35, perfect for accompanying adults. For lasting memories, action photos will be available for purchase on-site. Special Packages for Families will be available to purchase: