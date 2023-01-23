Cape Town Carnival returns to its old stomping grounds

Cape Town residents can look forward to an array of colour and huge floats as the annual Cape Town Carnival returns to Somerset Road for the popular parade. With only two months to go until the iconic street parade returns, carnival crew and participating groups are hard at work preparing floats, finalising costumes and perfecting their dance skills.

The 2023 theme of “Afr’Energy” symbolises the sense of reinvigoration that is being felt across the city after the challenges of Covid. IOL Entertainment got a front row seat of what to expect at this year’s parade. Cape Town Carnival. Picture: Supplied Come March 18, the stretch of road will be transformed into a Rio-style event. Along with a number of individual performers, 48 community groups from across the city make up the Cape Town Carnival parade.

The diverse collection of participants – ranging from Masiphumelele drummers to the Western Province Marching Band – makes it a not-to-be-missed celebration of South African culture. Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was among a few invited guest who were given a preview of what to expect on the big day. Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture supplied Hill-Lewis said: “It is a joy to know that the Cape Town Carnival will return to its ‘home’ on the Fan Walk in Green Point.

“After all the Afr’Energy of tonight’s performances, I’m filled with such gratitude for the enormous effort that goes into producing one of Cape Town’s premier events. “This festive season we’ve had just shy of 1 million people coming into the city – that shows you that the terrible disruption of the last four years is behind us. Cape Town is back with a bang!” Performance director Tracey Carter told IOL Entertainment: “We are absolutely thrilled to be heading back to the street this year with Afr’Energy. Yes, we are facing many challenges as a nation but it is so important that we do not lose sight of the beauty, culture and creativity of our people.

