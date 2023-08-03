Cape Town City Ballet presents Don Quixote at Artscape

From August 12 to September 2, 2023, Cape Town City Ballet will offer the renowned Don Quixote at Artscape, a three-act ballet based on the well-known book by Miguel de Cervantes.

Don Quixote, a narrative of forbidden love with a joyful ending, is produced by Maina Gielgud, a renowned dancer and choreographer with international acclaim. The female lead, Kitri, has an infatuation on the rich aristocrat Gamache but her ambitious father Lorenzo wants her to marry the wonderful but poor Basilio. Gamache has made an appeal to Lorenzo for his daughter's hand in marriage. The innkeeper accepts with joy, but Kitri flees in horror at the idea of marrying the pompous lord. But Don Quixote is the squire who demonstrates that chivalry prevails above all through love.

The production promises to transport audiences through the escapades of Don Quixote and his friend Sancho. It is a romantic comedy ballet featuring the passionate young lovers, townspeople, toreadors, gypsies and so much more that will capture everyone. Don Quixote is staged by British-born Maina Gielgud, a world-renowned ballet dancer, director, and choreographer. Her extensive career and deep understanding of the art form have earned her international acclaim and the utmost respect from the ballet community. She's bringing her remarkable talent to staging it here and it promises to be an unforgettable production of Don Quixote.

Marilyn Vella-Gat and Australian born Mark Pace, have both been invaluable in assisting Maina Gielgud as Guest Repetiteurs in the rehearsal process, ensuring that the company delivers a performance that captures the essence of this much loved ballet. Marilyn is a renowned Benesh choreologist, who has set ballets by John Cranko and Frederick Ashton amongst others. Mark, soloist with The Australian Ballet when Maina was their artistic director, later principal dancer with Ballet du Rhin, is currently the lead classical ballet teacher at the Conservatoire of Lille, France.

Superstar international artists who will be gracing the stage for Don Quixote include Royal Ballet principals Vadim Muntagirov, known by his well earned nickname of ‘Vadream’ and Fumi Kaneko. From the Bavarian State Ballet, first soloist Antonio Casalinho multi award winner of Prix de Lausanne and YAGP and soloist Margarita Fernandes. Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CTPO) will be lead by Maestro Jonathan McPhee, previously Music Director of Boston Ballet, currently Music Director for the Lexington Symphony. His direction and orchestration will make the intoxicating score bubble. Jonathan is well known as one of the top conductors for classical ballet, bringing the very best out of both musicians and dancers. He has conducted for the cream of international companies such as New York City Ballet, Boston Ballet and The Australian Ballet amongst others. Selected performances will feature the CPTO orchestra.

The full cast list of the Don Quixote Season is as follows: Sat, August 12 at 19h30 Jonathan Leyva & Kirstel Paterson (with CTPO) Sun, August 13 at 15h00 Antonio Casalinho & Margarita Fernandes (International guest with CPTO)

Wed, August 16 at 19h30 Antonio Casalinho & Margarita Fernandes (International guest with CPTO) Thurs, August 17 at 19h30 Jonathan Leyva & Kirstel Paterson (Recording) Sat, August 19 at 15h00 Jonathan Leyva & Kirstel Paterson (Recording)

Sat, August 19 at 19h30 Antonio Casalinho & Margarita Fernandes (International guest with Recording) Tues, August 22 at 19h30 Vadim Muntagirov & Fumi Kaneko (International guest with Recording) Wed, August 23 at 19h30 Francisco Gomes & Inés McIntosh (Recording)

Fri, August 25 at 19h30 Vadim Muntagirov & Fumi Kaneko (International guest with CTPO) Sat, August 26 at 15h00 Francisco Gomes & Chanté Daniels (with CTPO) Sat, August 26 at 19h30 Leusson Muniz & Leané Theunissen (with CTPO)

Sun, August 27 at 15h00 Vadim Muntagirov & Fumi Kaneko (International guest with CTPO) Wed, August 30 2023 at 19h30 Leusson Muniz & Leané Theunissen (Recording) Sat, September 2 at 15h00 Leusson Muniz & Leané Theunissen (Recording)