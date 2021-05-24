Cape Town City Ballet proudly presents Mthuthuzeli November’s Olivier award-winning INGOMA

Commissioned by Cassa Pancho for Ballet Black in London, and choreographed by South African born November, INGOMA collected prestigious awards including the Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production as well as Best Dance Production at the Black British Theatre Awards following its premiere in 2019 at the Barbican Theatre and run at the Lindbury Theatre at the Royal Opera House.

In juxtaposition to this powerful, visceral work, audiences will be able to enjoy the pastoral fantasy of LES SYLPHIDES, the quintessential romantic reverie with choreography by Mikhail Fokine set to the exquisite composition of Frederic Chopin. LES SYLPHIDES will be staged by British ballet luminary Lynn Wallis.

Lêusson Muniz and Leané Theunissen in Les Sylphides

“The historic celebration of the Artscape 50th birthday performance - Cape Town City Ballet juxtaposed a classical Les Sylphides with an absolutely outstanding Ingoma - choreographed by Mthuthuzeli November referencing the African Mine Workers strike from 1940’s and Marikana, and inspired by a poem by Asisipho Ndlovu Malunga. Full of originality, energy passion and emotion. An historic and fitting performance for the 50 year celebration!”-

Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux

Lêusson Muniz and Mikayla Isaacs in Ingoma

Due to the overwhelming response, Cape Town City Ballet returns for four performances only. The programme features George Balanchine’s SERENADE and MOON BEHIND THE CLOUDS,a suite of works made during the time of Covid-19, by leading South African choreographers Veronica Paeper, Kirsten Isenberg, Yaseen Manuel, Lindy Raizenberg and Marlin Zoutman.

The performances in the Artscape Opera House will be strictly limited to 250 seats due to social distancing.

Bookings can be made at Artscape Dial-a-seat 021 421 7695 or through Computicket.