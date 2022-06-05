Cape Town Jazzathon celebrates 25 years of great music

The Mother City's legendary music festival Cape Town Jazzathon celebrates 25 years this June with an all-new celebratory experience. Best known as “The People’s Festival”, Cape Town’s Jazzathon is back with a star-studded line-up that includes Cameron Ward, Don Vino, Jonathan Rubain and Kyle Shepherd, The Little Giants and The Cape Jazz Legends.

Story continues below Advertisement

The festival kicks off on Friday, June 17, and runs until Sunday, June 18, at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. Jazzathon will also host a spectacular afternoon of gospel artists and a set called “Gospel According to Jazzathon”. The event will feature some of Mzansi’s gospel stars, the likes of Loyiso Bala, Ernie Smith, Veronica Meyer, The Jesus Collective and Jonathan Rubain with the Koortjies Band.

“This is a landmark occasion for the Cape Town Jazzathon. So, we’ve gone all out to make this an extraordinary event, and thus we would like to show fans how much we appreciate jazz culture,” says festival director Craig Parks. “Fans can respect that even though the cost of living has increased, we have managed to keep the entry fee prices down to an absolute minimum. “With this in mind, we have made available “The Weekend Pass”, he adds.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Weekend Pass prices range from R250 to R350 and this will allow patrons access to the Friday and Saturday shows. Jazzathon is a multifaceted project that promotes jazz in as many forms as possible, including live performances, educational workshop programmes, awards programmes, and multimedia content. Founded in 1997, the main aim of Jazzathon, and The Cape Town Jazzathon is to provide a platform for previously disadvantaged, brand-new, young, upcoming artists.

Story continues below Advertisement