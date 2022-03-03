Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to 'cut the ribbon' as Summer Sunset Concerts kick off

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis will re-open one of Cape Town’s most-loved venues, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, at the Summer Sunset Concert. Sarah Struys, events and tourism manager at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, says that “it is an honour for us to welcome the Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, to officially reopen our much-loved concert venue for two, not-to-be-missed, once-off concerts from two of Cape Town’s favourite sons”.

Opening the much-anticipated first gig at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, on March 20, is the Mother City’s much-loved musician, Jimmy Nevis. “We’ve been enjoying Jimmy’s company at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts since he began his now superstar-status singing career. “His ability to musically connect comfortably with people of all ages and creeds, is quite remarkable and a pleasure to be a part of.

“He’s now celebrating a decade of success in the industry.” Covid-19 has starved many music lovers of enjoying their favourite outdoor music fixes and mayor Hill-Lewis acknowledges the fact that the creative industry has been hit hard, specifically for live music performances with crowds, and the venues that host them. “The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts have become a true Mother City institution over the years, attracting thousands of local and international music lovers - and their picnic baskets - to one of Cape Town’s Big6 signature attractions.

“It’s always been the ideal setting for all of us to relax together, rebuild and unite with music, the international language we all love and understand. “I’m privileged to play a part in the rebirth of these events and experiences. “My family and I are really looking forward to welcoming and enjoying Jimmy’s super-popular, captivating sounds”, said Hill-Lewis.