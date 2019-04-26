Cape Town Ramadaan and Lifestyle Expo. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town is readying to stage one of the biggest events of its kind, the Cape Town Ramadaan and Lifestyle Expo.



Conceptualised some nine years ago, the event has grown from a marquee to being staged at an international venue, showcasing the growth of the community it serves.





Organisers say the gathering at the International Convention Centre is unique in that it infuses the cultures of the people of the Cape.





The expo retains its ticket pricing of R35, making it one of the cheapest events of this magnitude. The event enjoys a partnership with some key stakeholders such as the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Department of Economic Development which has enabled it to subsidise the exhibit of some 20 small up-and-coming businesses.





The attractions of the Cape Town Ramadaan and Lifestyle Expo has expanded, hosting a dedicate food court displaying mother city’s favourite treats.





The Expo kicks off on a high on Friday evening as it showcases South Africa’s first ever political cook-off called the ‘Pressure Cooker’. It will make Parliament seem like child’s play as the DA, ANC, EFF and Good square off while prepping Cape Town’s best dishes.





The likes of Patricia De Lille, Nazier Paulsen and the Faiez Jacobs will be put to the test.





Since Ramadaan resonates spiritually with Muslims, the expo will see the launch of South Africa’s first Islamic trivia card game which pieces together elements of faith and Islamic history. This notwithstanding South Africa’s latest digitally colour coded Tajweed Quran which will be launched at the Expo.





A series of prizes can be won over the weekend, some of which include a trip to the holy lands of Makka and trips to exotic tourist destinations.





In the midst of contestation around heritage and development in the Cape, the expo will have a dedicated exhibit to details Ramadaan in the Cape. Conceptualised by Boorhanol from the Bo-Kaap, the exhibit will demonstrate Ramadan since the time the moon is born till the day Eid is celebrated.





The Expo is staged a week before Ramadaan and takes place from 26 -28 April at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.



