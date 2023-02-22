Cape Town soul singer Fagrie Isaacs in concert

It’s not often you’d find someone being compared to the legendary Luther Vandross. I mean those are certainly big shoes to fill. But after building a solid foundation in the South African music industry, it’s safe to say that Fagrie Isaacs has cemented his feet firmly to warrant such comparison.

The soulful Cape Town-born singer and songwriter has been called the Mother City’s “own Luther Vandross” and is set to grace the stage at “The Castle of Good Hope”, in March, for a musical celebration of love. “The Ultimate Love Song Collection” sees Isaacs share the spotlight with South African musical greats including Andrea Fortuin, Nazneen Leeman, Karin Kortje and Don Vino Prins, under the musical direction of Charlton Daniels. IOL Entertainment caught up with Isaacs during preparing for the show on March 4.

“I have put together a magnificent cast to take the audience on a musical journey of love songs.” While he has been inundated with compliments from fans saying he is the epitome of soothing sound just as Vandross was, Isaacs says he has his sights set on doing much more than fans predict for this concert. “It is no secret that Luther Vandross is my favourite artist of all time, and I could not think of doing a show expressing myself through love songs and not include songs from the legend himself as I believe that good songs all have stories and no one told them better than him, but I will also be doing songs from some of my other favourite artists.”

Isaacs, 42, from Strandfontein, started singing in his school choir during Grade one in 1987. With almost 35 years of experience entertaining audiences across the world, he brings his incredible stage presence and soulful voice to any show. “I will be performing songs from Luther Vandross, Peabo Bryson, James Ingram, Tom Jones and Percy Sledge to name a few but I will also be performing some newer songs because there are a few amazing love songs from the last decade that I would like to showcase.”

Even over three decades of performing to different audiences, Isaacs retains his appeal to different generations of musical taste. “I love happiness and so I want to spread joy and happiness through the songs that I sing, so I most enjoy being able to connect with my audience and see the smiles on their faces when I’m performing. “Sometimes, it is as if I can see a song taking someone back in time and connecting with a younger version of themselves even though it is just for a short while, it is an amazing thing to witness,” he said.