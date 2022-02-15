Corona Sunsets Festival line-up features the best local and international talent

One of South Africa’s biggest, most iconic and much-loved festivals, the Corona Sunsets Festival, is back with a bang. The line-up for the festival has been announced and it’s a star-studded affair that includes three international and six local acts.

The man behind “Osama”, the song of SA’s summer, Zakes Bantwini is set to rock the stage. Local acts Sun-El Musician, Msaki, Goodluck, Bantwanas and Gina Jeanz are also expected to perform. International artists include German DJ/producer Claptone; English, Grammy-nominated DJ/producer, Elderbrook; and German “super house” duo, Andhim.

The lineup for Corona Sunsets Festival Cape Town is here! Join @Claptone_, @andhim_official, @_elderbrook, @ZakesBantwiniSA, @sunelmusicianza & @MsakiZA, @Goodlucklive, @bantwanas and @GinaJeanz on the 9 April.



Get tickets: https://t.co/lq5IDN6i9l#ThisIsLiving #CoronaSunsets pic.twitter.com/mxbFL4kF6i — Anything Goes (@anythinggoessa_) February 15, 2022 “The line-up is extraordinary, and the setting could not be better for what is going to be the ultimate end of summer celebration. “It’s going to be an unmissable, magical experience with happy, beautiful people and lifelong memories made,” says event organiser Shaun Duwe. Artists for the Chasing Sunsets Tour, leading up to the festival, have also been announced, with Zakes Bantwini, Floyd Lavine, Meek, Abby Nurock, Pierre Johnson, and The Disco Pirates set to perform on Saturday, February 26, at the Grand Africa Café & Beach, Cape Town.

After this it’s KZN’s turn, with Litchi Orchard in Durban playing host to Corona Chasing Sunsets on Sunday, March 20, at 2pm, featuring Lemon & Herb, FKA Mash, Kyle Cassim, Jordan Arts, Ronald Rowley, and Funky G. From here the sun sets on Pretoria at the spectacular Sunset Rooftop on Sunday, March 27, with Shimza, Desiree, Kasango, Judy Jay, FKA Mash, Vanco and Blanka Mazimela. The final sunset moment, before the festival, takes place at Katy’s Palace in Joburg on Sunday, April 3, and will feature Kid Fonque, Lemon & Herb, Jordan Arts, FKA Mash, Kasango, Roz and Ten Oceans.