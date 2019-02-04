Corona SunSets Festival. Picture: Supplied

Corona SunSets Festival is proud and excited to announce their full artist lineup for the Cape Town event on Saturday, 6th April 2019. Four international artists and a host of locals will be entertaining the crowds from sundown until the party stops; with the international roster featuring Elderbrook (first time in SA), Low Steppa, Ten Snake (first time in SA), Charles Webster. All supported by the most talented home-grown musicians to warm the crowds up before that magical SunSet moment hits.

Elderbrook is a British musician, songwriter and producer who has had massive success since his career launched in 2015 with hits including "Cola", "Old Friend" and "Sleepwalking".

Low Steppa is one of the most vital and influential house music artists of our time and his set, no doubt including his hit “Heard It All Before” and his hugely popular bootleg of Jess Glynne’s “My Love”that kickstarted a whole new sound and Low Steppa’s career, and that reached over 2.2m plays on Soundcloud following its release in 2013.

Tensnake is a German DJ and producer from Hamburg best known for his 2010 track "Coma Cat", which appeared on at least 15 compilations that year. The sound was called “highly precise modern disco” by the New York Times, and Tensnake has been credited as having helped pave the way for the massive revival of the deep-house sound.

The last of the internationals is British house music legend, Charles Webster. He’s played in SA a few times before and anyone lucky enough to have heard a Charles Webster set knows it is one of the best deep house experiences music-lovers can experience.

Local support acts include the best of SA’s homegrown talent including Black Motion, Da Capo, Ryan Murgatroyd, Shimza, Sun-El Musician, Thor Rixon Ensemble, Mi Casa, Timo ODV, Kyle Watson, Tresor.

For the first time at a Corona SunSets Festival in SA there will be two dancefloors, and as always the festival experience will be heightened with the additions of craft markets, quality merchandise, artisanal food stalls, Corona SunSets goddesses, delicious cocktails, and refreshing Coronas.

Event Information

Date: Saturday 6 April 2019

Venue: The Bungalow and Oval Field, Victoria Street, Cape Town

Time: 12pm - Midnight

Tickets: R350 - R550 on sale at Howler.

All tickets exclude booking fees.