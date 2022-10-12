Cotton Fest set to take over Cape Town this December

Following the successful third edition of Cotton Fest, the first since its founder Riky Rick died earlier this year, the popular music and street culture event is set to takeover Cape Town for the very first time this summer break.
Organisers today announced that the very first Cotton Fest Cape Town will take place at the Paarden Eiland Park on Saturday, December 10.
Curated as more than just a festival, this youth culture gathering celebrates the new wave of music, fashion and lifestyle.
“SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Cape Town we are coming for you! The University of Cottonfest is going on tour and is set to take place on 10 December 2022 at Paarden Eland Park, Transvaal Street, Paarden Eiland.
“Our University Campus experience includes 2 stages featuring some of South Africa's best artists, Merch, sports area and more. Cape Town Class of 2022, are you ready? Early bird tickets coming soon, follow link in bio #cottonfest2022”
Similar to the Joburg iteration, “Cotton Fest Cape Town” will feature some of South Africa’s finest talent performing over 2 stages.
The Cotton Stage will feature headline artists from both Cape Town and Joburg.
The second stage will feature the New Wave of young hip hop talent alongside some of the biggest names on the amapiano scene right now.
There will also be something known as The Tuckshop.
“Bringing together proudly South African brands, the merchandise area will showcase the best of what local creatives have to offer with unique pieces, limited branded fashion items and other sought after accessories,” read a press release sent to IOL Entertainment.
“Festival goers will have a curated shopping experience as they cop merchandise at the University of Cotton Fest’s tuck shop.” There’ll also be a Cotton Fest half-court that will be set up for basketball fans along with a skating ramp hosted by Day Marumo and Jagermeister, as well as photo booths set up for content creation as well as various chill areas to “relax, recharge and reboot”.
“Alongside his family, we are extremely excited to be building on his legacy and extending the festival to my city, which was always part of our plans,” says co-founder Alain Ferrier. “Cape Town, you’re up next, the University of ‘Cotton Fest’ will officially open for registration next week.”
Tickets will be on sale at Webtickets and Pick 'n Pay outlets nationwide from next Tuesday, October 18 and will range from R200 - R600.