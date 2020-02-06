The multi talented musician DJ Zinhle will be headlining this year's inaugural Red Bull Music Studios Cape Town Live which takes place on Thursday, February 6.
"I'm excited to get back into the Red Bull Music Studios Cape Town this week, not only to create magic but also share and inspire through my DJ set," says Zinhle.
The queen of the decks is certain of more wins in 2020 after hit track "Umlilo" bagged Song of the Year 2019.
"Just spoke to God and apparently 2020 is mine too," she shared on her social media page.