DJ Zinhle headlines inaugural Red Bull music experience









DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram The multi talented musician DJ Zinhle will be headlining this year's inaugural Red Bull Music Studios Cape Town Live which takes place on Thursday, February 6. "I'm excited to get back into the Red Bull Music Studios Cape Town this week, not only to create magic but also share and inspire through my DJ set," says Zinhle. The queen of the decks is certain of more wins in 2020 after hit track "Umlilo" bagged Song of the Year 2019. "Just spoke to God and apparently 2020 is mine too," she shared on her social media page.

The musical experience features two of South Africa’s future trailblazers, Pierre Johnson and Mshayi.

Pierre Johnson is a Cape Town based DJ and producer who is currently taking on South Africa’s electronic music scene by force, with his easy-going electronic style, dreamy keyboard washes, jazzy flourishes and occasional vocals riding deep bass-lines.

With only two years of music production behind him, his debut single Cure has already become a local dance floor anthem.

Madoda Mbeki popularly known as Mshayi, began his DJing career in 2008 amongst many other DJs at that time. His special ear and harness for music set him apart from his counterparts.

He has worked his way up the entertainment ladder as he has now added the ‘producer’ title under his belt. He released his hit single Shaya in 2019 and he promises more authentic content this year.

Red Bull Music Studios Cape Town Live is taking place at the Red Bull Studios Cape Town. It is free and open to the public to attend. Doors open at 6pm and close at 11pm.