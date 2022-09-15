Dream With Ensemble, the first disability-led professional performing group in South Korea is at Artscape

Win tickets to watch Dream With Ensemble at Artscape on 17th September at 17h00. The South Korea Embassy is celebrating a 30-year bilateral relationship with South Africa, and to mark this milestone, the two countries are giving a special focus on the representation and advancement of talents of persons with disabilities in the arts.

The star of the tour is Dream with Ensemble; a multi-award-winning musical group, consisting of members with disabilities from South Korea. The ensemble will perform alongside South African artists with disabilities, such as Unmute and Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra to mention just a few. This initiative forms part of the department’s commitment of driving and supporting activities by the disability sector throughout the year. In line with the 365 days calendar on disabilities, September is the International Month for Deaf People, known in South Africa as Deaf Awareness Month, while 23 September is International Day of Sign Language and 3 November-3 December is Disability Rights Awareness Month.

Watch their video here:

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane says disability mainstreaming should be an integral aspect of all relevant strategies of sustainable development. “More representation of persons with disabilities in governance recommits and takes into account the protection and promotion of the human rights of persons with disabilities in all policies and programmes as described in Article 4 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.” Achievements:

- 2021 July: Presidential Citation for Promoting Social Economy (in the Cooperative Sector) - 2020 Sept: Awarded the Best Korea Social Contributor (Social Enterprise sector) by Herald Business - 2019 Mar: Special Performance for celebrating the 1st anniversary of the PyeonChang Winter Olympic Games and Paralympic Games

- 2019 Aug: Designated as an agency for PWD awareness-raising education by the Ministry of Employment & Labor - 2018 Apr: Awarded a citation on World Autism Day by the Minister of Health and Welfare - 2018 Dec: Invited to perform at the UN in New York for celebrating the international Day of PWD

Performances will be as follows: 17 September 2022: @ Artscape Theatre in Cape Town (17h00) 20 September 2022: @ Playhouse Theatre in Durban (17h00)

24 September 2022: @ National Heritage Day Celebration Union Buildings (All day) 26 September 20222: @ Nelson Mandela Foundation Auditorium (TBC) Entry is free to all the events and people are encouraged to attend.