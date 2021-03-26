Eat, drink and experience amazing light art at Spier

Cape Town - Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch has the perfect night out if you enjoy eating good food, drinking fabulous wine and experiencing enthralling art, all safely outdoors. Until 18 April 2021, visitors to the third annual Spier Light Art will experience an array of light, sound and video artworks throughout the farm. Spier Light Art curators Jay Pather and Vaughn Sadie said: “Although Covid-19 is a common storm, it affects us all differently – especially so in a deeply unequal society like ours. What is universal, though, is our need for light and lightness. Pather and Sadie said that while some of the works grapple with the pandemic, others offer “glimmers of pure beauty and opportunities to play”. Spier Light Art is free to the public until 18 April 2021. Visitors will need to reserve a timeslot to ensure compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols and government restrictions. Allow two hours or more to experience all the installations and wear walking shoes.

The best time to visit is at dusk, when you can catch both the beautiful sunset and the switching on of the lights. But your time until then can happily be spent eating from one of the multiple options available and drinking Spier’s delicious wines.

Food and wine options include:

* Pre-book a sunset picnic online (collect your basket at 18.00, and return it by 21.00). Blanket included and there are plenty of lovely spots to enjoy the spread.

* Spier Farm Cafe is open daily until 21.00 with a delicious build your own picnic offering, great coffee and late-night treats.

* Vadas Smokehouse & Bakery is open until 21.00 on Friday, Saturday & Sundays, booking advised.

* Farmer Angus Braai Pop-up is open daily until 21.00.

* The Spier Hotel Restaurant is open until 23.00 - pop in for a drink and snacks at the bar.

* Enjoy a Spier Wine Tasting on the deck, open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and public holidays until 19.30.

* Enjoy a glass of wine on your walkabout, Wine Truck open daily until 21.00.

* Make a night of it! Stay at the Spier Hotel for just R1100 per person per night. This rate includes a delicious Sunset Picnic, a restful night in a spacious room, and a delicious breakfast the next morning.

Click here for more information.