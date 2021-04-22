First ever 'One People International Film Festival' set for Cape Town

Cape Town will play host to the first ever “One People International Film Festival” (OPIFF) starting on April 27 and will run for five days at Nu Metro Canal Walk.

The festival, aimed at celebrating and promoting the films, cast, and crew, will celebrate the best of local and international films.

Some films slated include Bianca Thusi’s “Generation Free”, Ephraim’s “Barakat” and Henry Charly’s “Alleyway”. International films include Kazem Mollaie’s Badger and Kunle Afolayan’s “Citation”.

Festival director and Hollywood actor Hakeem Kae-Kazim said the team has worked extremely hard to deliver a cutting-edge digitally savvy film festival, at a time when most festivals are postponing.

The festival will host a range of events, from master-classes to co-production networking opportunities, and films that focused both on cinematography and storytelling, as well as the promotion of narratives and stories that celebrate a people, their language, culture, race or religion.

Nigerian actor, film producer and director, Kunle Afolayan, who will be at the event to showcase his movie, “Citation”, says he is excited to be screening at the debut festival.

His movie tells the story of a bright student in Nigeria, who takes on the academic establishment when she reports a popular professor who tried to rape her.

Afolayan said: “The festival will help bridge the gap between producers, actors, and other people in the film industry.

“It will also create an opportunity for people to see films they don’t get to see in cinemas and other platforms.

“Lastly, it will also create an avenue for people to learn how film works in different territories, and I look forward to attending the festival,” .

Renowned producer and festival organiser Johann Abrahams said: “OPIFF champions content creators from around the world, regardless of their language, origin, orientation, race, or religion.

“In addition, the Festival recognises First, Native, and Indigenous Peoples of the world, and is committed in supporting and championing filmmakers from these marginalised communities.

“We are, therefore, so excited to present – through the festival – the stories of the people of the world”.