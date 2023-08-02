Get ready to be captivated as Zip Zap Circus’ MOYA returns to Artscape with new acts

Zip Zap's sensational production, MOYA, is back and better than ever, dazzling audiences at the iconic Artscape Opera House from 3 to 6 August 2023 for five shows only.

This mesmerizing show, which recently received two Naledi Theatre Award nominations, promises an unforgettable experience that blends contemporary and traditional circus in an epic tale inspired by real-life Zip Zap stories.

Prepare to be transported into a world of wonder and excitement as MOYA takes you on a thrilling journey like no other.