Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Get ready to be captivated as Zip Zap Circus’ MOYA returns to Artscape with new acts

Zip Xap Circus’ MOYA returns to Artscape

Published 1h ago

Brace yourselves, circus enthusiasts!

Zip Zap's sensational production, MOYA, is back and better than ever, dazzling audiences at the iconic Artscape Opera House from 3 to 6 August 2023 for five shows only.

This mesmerizing show, which recently received two Naledi Theatre Award nominations, promises an unforgettable experience that blends contemporary and traditional circus in an epic tale inspired by real-life Zip Zap stories.

Prepare to be transported into a world of wonder and excitement as MOYA takes you on a thrilling journey like no other.

MOYA is also welcoming a stellar line-up of new cast members.

This revamped edition features brand-new acts, freshly produced original music, and an infusion of heart-pounding performances that will leave you on the edge of your seat!

To get a taste of the show watch the MOYA trailer:

Artscape Opera House, Cape Town: 3 – 6 August 2023

Thursday, 3 August -19h30

Friday, 4 August - 19h30

Saturday, 5 August - 15h00 and 19h30

Sunday, 6 August- 14h00

Booking at Computicket

For corporate and group bookings please contact Liz at [email protected]

After the Cape Town season, MOYA then heads to Johannesburg for a limited season at The Teatro at Montecasino from 31 August – 10 September 2023.

For more information, please visit www.zip-zap.org

MOYA at Artscape is proudly supported by the City of Cape Town and Primedia Outdoor.

Related Topics:

arts and entertainmentarts, culture, entertainment and mediatheatredrama (theatre)Cape Town