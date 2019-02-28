Terrence J. Picture: Supplied

South Africa’s crème de la crème attending the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo 2019 at Val de Vie Estate this coming Saturday afternoon, will be joined by award-winning Hollywood actor and producer, Terrence J. A charismatic television and film actor, executive producer, philanthropist and author, Terrence ‘J’ Jenkins has become one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. The three-time Emmy nominee is no stranger to the hosting world after seven years on BET’s 106 & PARK; the longest-running music countdown show in history.

Terrence J also well-known for starring in and producing romantic comedy feature film, "The Perfect Match" opposite Paula Patton.

As a well-established actor, host, producer, author and philanthropist, Jenkins is widely recognised as one of Hollywood’s most skilled multi-hyphenates. From hosting to acting in worldwide box office hit films including "Think Like A Man" and "Think Like A Man Too", to penning his first literary work, "The Wealth of My Mother's Wisdom" and all the credentials in between, the New York native has shown skilled versatility among a vast number of different arenas.

Now in its ninth incarnation, Terrence will join other guests of the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo that's set to bring together all the prestige that is associated with Cape Town’s leading polo, fashion, and lifestyle event.