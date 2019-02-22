The most music to make you feel great: Huawei KDay returns to Meerendal Wine Estate on 02 March 2019.
Huawei and Kfm 94.5 are ready to set the stage on fire next weekend with the return of Huawei KDay - Cape Town’s premier music, technology and lifestyle event.
Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville will provide the perfect backdrop for the music festival which was launched in 2007.
Fifteen thousand people are expected to attend the event featuring the best of SA’s musical acts.
Event Information:
Venue: Meerendal Wine Estate
Date: 02 March 2019
Time: 11:00
Tickets: R150 for kids and R300 for general access available at Computicket.
Huawei KDay full line-up:
Yanga
Majozi
Craig Lucas
Mariechan Luiters
Jamali
The Kiffness
Timo ODV
Chad Saaiman
Youngsta CPT
Kurt Darren
Micasa
Lady Zamar
Pascal & Pearce, featuring Jethro Tait
DJ Kent
Good Luck
Dr Victor and The Rasta Rebels