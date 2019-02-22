Craig Lucas. Picture: Supplied

The most music to make you feel great: Huawei KDay returns to Meerendal Wine Estate on 02 March 2019.

Huawei and Kfm 94.5 are ready to set the stage on fire next weekend with the return of Huawei KDay - Cape Town’s premier music, technology and lifestyle event.

Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville will provide the perfect backdrop for the music festival which was launched in 2007.

Fifteen thousand people are expected to attend the event featuring the best of SA’s musical acts.

Event Information:

Venue: Meerendal Wine Estate

Date: 02 March 2019

Time: 11:00

Tickets: R150 for kids and R300 for general access available at Computicket.

Huawei KDay full line-up:

Yanga

Majozi

Craig Lucas

Mariechan Luiters

Jamali

The Kiffness

Timo ODV

Chad Saaiman

Youngsta CPT

Kurt Darren

Micasa

Lady Zamar

Pascal & Pearce, featuring Jethro Tait

DJ Kent

Good Luck

Dr Victor and The Rasta Rebels