Jazzathon at V&A Waterfront, Picture: Instagram

The Cape Town Jazzathon will celebrate 22 years of unearthing new and upcoming musical talent. The free festival runs until Sunday at the V&A Waterfront, the original home of the popular festival.

The programme looks lit this year, so prepare for a variety of entertainment.

On the line-up for Friday are Women Unite, Maya Spekton, G-Clef featuring Tiana Amari, Language of Being featuring Terry Bell, Jodi Fredericks, Ami Williams, Yoaris Rodriques Aviles, Vuvu Khumalo and Winston Siljeur Project ending off.

On Saturday, you can catch Yonzey, Latosh, Seth Grey Collective, Kujenga, Unit 5, Keegan Williams, August West, The Little Giants, Alistair Izobell and Top Dog.

On Sunday it is Phakama Arts Forum, Future Prospects, Jaybux, Chadleigh Gowar, Ebrahim Khalil Shihab, Denzil Erasmus, Jason Ward and then Jonathan Rubain and Friends will end off.

All shows run from 1pm until 8pm and are free.