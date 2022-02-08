Investec Cape Town Art Fair promises an exhilarating experience at the inaugural hybrid event

Investec Cape Town Art Fair is back! The fair is set to host its first-ever hybrid event at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from February 18 to 20. Laura Vincenti, director of Investec Cape Town Art Fair says she’s looking forward to welcoming art lovers back after a two-year physical event hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We hosted our first digital event last year in September, which was a success. “One of the highlights is that geographical locations are diminished when it comes to digital art fairs, which meant people anywhere in the world were able to have access to our digital event for free and enjoy art from local and international exhibitors from the comfort of their home. “A lowlight was that we were not able to gather physically with our visitors and we missed that connection. We are happy that this year we are finally able to gather physically, and we cannot wait to welcome our visitors back to the CTICC.

Vincenti added that the digital event reached a broader audience and a lot of artworks were sold online. “It was a great learning experience as it was our first time hosting a digital event and it can only grow and get better from this,” she says. This year’s event promises a much bigger offering from more than 98 local and international exhibitors.

“It’s an understatement to say that the world of culture has shifted. “The global pandemic has forced our experience of art to change and adapt and after an unusual social and emotional emptiness of two years due to the global lockdown, artists, exhibitors, their gallerists and dealers, but perhaps even more importantly, the art-loving public and collectors can look forward to an exhilarating experience once again,” says Vincenti. This is what visitors to the hybrid Investec Cape Town Art Fair can expect at this year’s event.

To experience artworks from more than 98 local and international exhibitors physically at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and online. A strong Talks Programme curated by Art Momentum on Friday, February 18, from 11am to 6pm at the Westin Hotel. Artists, curators, gallerists and specialist collectors will take to the stage to share and explore various topics and encourage debate and discussion.

The popular Gallery Night returns with the famous Cape Town Red Bus taking visitors on a night of gallery hopping in the Mother City. Curated walkabouts allow visitors to meet and greet various artists. The walkabouts will take place on Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20. The fair introduces an exciting new addition to the 2022 line-up, ALT, a platform that offers artists outside of the conventional exhibition space to showcase work in a non conventional way in the art fair setting.

This year is dedicated to projects that reflect how the art world has had to adapt in response to the global shift from physical to virtual. Investec Cape Town Art Fair is also bringing back the popular Solo section, which features selected young and vibrant artists and dazzling new work. This year, the popular Solo will explore “how artists have reacted to intimacy and introspection caused by the pandemic, as well as the effect that exchange and collaboration have on artistic practice as a whole”.