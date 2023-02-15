It’s the battle of the funniest as Savanna Newcomer Showcase reveals the 20 comics who will soon be competing

We’re a week away from the next “Savanna Newcomer Showcase” event. And the 20 contenders have been announced this week. Each of them will get five minutes to prove their worth in the best stand up comedy slots.

Story continues below Advertisement

One out of the 20, will be announced as the winner at the “10th Savanna Comics’ Choice Awards” in April. The “Savanna Newcomer Showcase” is the first in a series of build-up events ahead of the upcoming “Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards” and has become a staple on the annual comedy calendar. This year, the showcase makes its way to Cape Town for the first time and is hosted by two-time award winner Schalk Bezuidenhout, who won the “Savanna Newcomer Award” in 2013 as well as the “Intermediate Award” in 2015.

The 20 newcomers who will have to prove their comedy chops are Simunye Church Boy, Wandile Waka Zwane, Dakes, Wazi M Kunene and Mbali Gudazi from Gauteng, Prince M’Baya, Ntobeko, Ayabonga Kene, Supa Mario, Tumi Mkha’, JamJam, Candace, Arlene Petersen, Mira, Vision Masango and Vafa Naraghi from the Western Cape, Moe Latif from the North West and Felicia Pillay, Thami Dlamini and Annie Botha from KwaZulu-Natal. [Comedy Event] The Savanna Newcomer Showcase hosted by @schalkbez takes place this Friday at The Star Theatre, Homecoming Centre, Cape Town featuring a number of young comedy hopefuls. @NoJokesComedy pic.twitter.com/gtw9wn5XJh — NoJokesComedy On DEMAND (@NoJokesComedy) February 12, 2023 The 20 comics were selected in a shortlist process decided on by local established comedians in the industry. The young comics were judged on drive, delivery, confidence, their jokes from an entry video and if they managed to stand out of the crowd.

Story continues below Advertisement

The awards’ producer and MD of One-eyed Jack, Manuela Dias de Deus said: “This showcase is vital for newcomers, as it gives them the opportunity to perform live for the industry, and for the very people who are likely to book them for shows. “It’ll be the first time that most of them have performed on a theatre stage, instead of at a comedy club, and they’ll get to meet other newcomers, network with the ‘who’s who’ in the industry, meet the press and build their careers. “It will also be filmed for TV, so their families at home will get to see them too. It really is genuine career stepping stone for an up-and-coming comedian.”

Story continues below Advertisement