‘Jazzathon African Celebration’ returns to Cape Town

Jazz lovers are gearing up to experience the soulful sounds of Cape Town’s most loved music event. Jazzathon Cape Town presents the “ African Celebration” at Grand West Casino and Entertainment World. The three-day event boasts a jam-packed line up and, this time round, it caters for young and old.

Kicking off on Friday, June 23, up to Sunday, June 25, the musical extravaganza will showcase the sounds of world-class jazz musicians. On Friday at 8pm, the Roxy Revue Bar sets the stage for the American jazz guitarist Stanley Jordan, who performs alongside the latest guitar crew to emerge from the Cape Flats, “The Guitar Cartel”. Prepare to be swindled into a journey of strings as the guitars tantalise your music taste.

American jazz guitarist Stanley Jordan. Picture: Supplied On Saturday afternoon at 3pm, the Grand Arena will be lit as the young and modern-style musicians take the stage. The Community Philharmonic Orchestra, featuring Shannon Botto and Daylin Sass, starts things off, followed by The Lady Day Big Band, featuring Penelope Radsma and Damian Roos, Chad Saaiman and an array of talented performers including YoungstaCPT, Paxton, Seth Grey, Sarah-Jane Thomas and The Black Ties. The big guns come out after sunset. Now, if you’re a die-hard old-school jazz lover, then this session is for you.

From 8pm to 11pm, enjoy the smooth sounds of music as Stanley Jordan returns to the stage with the talented Donveno Prins, Jonathan Rubain, Cameron Ward, Kyle Sheperd and Jimmy Dludlu. For gospel jazz lovers, don’t miss out on the Sunday grand finale from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Experience the fusion of jazz and gospel in “Gospel According to Jazz”.

This show features the incredible talenta of Varonica Meyer, Daylin Sass, Jody Jantjies, Anslin Gysan, Berry Trytsman, Elwira Standili and more, who will transport you on a soul-stirring experience. Ticket costs range from R200 to R250 and are available from Ticketmaster. #MEX23

Music Exchange 2023 sees its 13th annual entertainment economy-focused conference that equips music lovers and young musicians for the business of music and entertainment. On Friday, keynote speaker Meng Kuok shares knowledge in a Q&A by Marc Marot. The session will explore how accessible technologies have revolutionised music creation and how is this growth shaking up the “traditional” music industry. It touches on what are the creative challenges and opportunities ahead etc.

World-renowned film composer Trevor Jones interviews international talent manager Marot about the manager’s role in the modern entertainment space. Marot has 40 years of experience managing talent at the top of his game in the music business and multiple other sectors, including UK Premier League football, Formula One and Fine Art. The event will dive into a weekend of keynote speakers and open forum sessions to educate. Patrons will have a three-day pass to the event and also get a free pass to the Jazzathon.

Where: Roxy Revue Bar, GrandWest. When: Until June 24. Cost: R250 via Quicket. Your pass gives you full access to all three days of #MEX23, plus free entrance to the Jazzathon.

Avondale Winemakers Dinner The stylish Cape Town Upper Union restaurant is hosting the Avondale Wine Estate for a one-of-a-kind wine-pairing dinner. The evening will be hosted by winemaker Corné Marais, who will present the tastings while offering guests a deeper understanding of Avondale's bio-dynamic approach to vineyard management and winemaking.

The wines will be presented along with a five-course menu created by Chef Amori Burger for the evening. Seats are limited and bound to sell out fast. Where: Kloof Street, Cape Town. When: June 27.