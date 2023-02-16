Jonathan Butler: ‘I want people to hear hope when they hear me’

South African-born musician Jonathan Butler is on a mission to spread hope through his music, while on holiday in Cape Town. Butler, who relocated to the United States 38 years ago, visits his home town annually to spend time with family and friends.

Butler will be the headline act at the Matroosfontein Jazz Reunion on Saturday, February 18, along with a stellar line up including Leslie Kleinsmith, Andrew Young from the UK, Afro Touch, Celeste Williams, Vuvu Kumalo, Mr. Magic, Theo Watt, August West, Donveno Prins and The Groove. IOL Entertainment caught up with the dad of three ahead of the event. Jonathan Butler. Picture: Venecia Valentine Butler, who is now a grandfather of two, grew up in the famous Belgravia Road in Athlone as a child and in his 20s’, moved to Matroosfontein where he rented with fellow musician Tony Cedras.

“I’m very familiar with the Matroosfontein area, this is where I lived for a few years, its where I used to smoke buttons(mandrax) , I used to walk from Matroosfontein to Bonteheuwel and then to Belgravia and then to Athlone, just walking trying to find a dealer to help me get high, I knew every dealer in this town... those were the tough and dark days and now I’m going there in good days, new way and spreading hope. “I want to show people that there is hope, if you look at me you will see there is hope. When they hear me they will hear hope, when they hold my hand they will feel hope.Its never too late to turn your life around,it didn’t happen over night but it happened, there was enough love to get me through it. “Its harder when people don’t love you but with love its easier.

“I am happy t be doing a show on the level of the people and have the community t see me in person and not just on social media, this is personal, for me to come and bless the people.” Looking back, Butler was also the youngest member of the legendary The Rockets band - he joined when he was 12 years old. He later joined the Pacific Express with icons such as Robbie Jansen and Zayn Adams among others. Tickets for Matroosfontein Jazz Reunion are R160 from Webtickets or Pick n Pay and R200 at the gate at the Elsbury Park School Grounds in Matroosfontein starting at 2pm till 12 midnight.