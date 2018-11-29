There’s fun for the whole family at the V&A Waterfront, with performances every day at 11am at the Amphitheatre.
And this December, Peppa Pig and friends will be making their way down to the V&A Waterfront’s Amphitheatre for a magical musical production
Fans will also have an opportunity to meet their favourite characters after the show.
See event details below.
DATE: 15 - 30 December 2018
TIME: 11am (Show), 12pm – 2pm (Meet & Greet)
VENUE: Amphitheatre (show) & Lamp Side Court (meet and greet)
COST: Free
V&A Waterfront Santa’s Village
Santa’s workers will also set up Santa’s Village at the V&A Waterfront’s Victoria Wharf from Saturday 8 to Monday 24 December to meet with children and to find out what they would like from Santa this Christmas.
The Village will be open all day and is free to enter. Santa will fly in from the North Pole on Thursday, 13 December especially to meet his young fans from 10am every day. Santa will personally receive children’s letters and hear directly whether they believe they have been naughty or nice this year.
DATE: Saturday, 8 to Monday, 24 December 2018
TIME: All day
VENUE: Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre
COST: Free
Meet Santa and his elves
DATE: Thursday 13 to Monday, 24 December 2018
TIME: 10am to 14pm
VENUE: Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre
COST: Free
For further information visit www.waterfront.co.za.