There’s fun for the whole family at the V&A Waterfront, with performances every day at 11am at the Amphitheatre. And this December, Peppa Pig and friends will be making their way down to the V&A Waterfront’s Amphitheatre for a magical musical production

Fans will also have an opportunity to meet their favourite characters after the show.

DATE: 15 - 30 December 2018

TIME: 11am (Show), 12pm – 2pm (Meet & Greet)

VENUE: Amphitheatre (show) & Lamp Side Court (meet and greet)

COST: Free

V&A Waterfront Santa’s Village

Santa’s workers will also set up Santa’s Village at the V&A Waterfront’s Victoria Wharf from Saturday 8 to Monday 24 December to meet with children and to find out what they would like from Santa this Christmas.

The Village will be open all day and is free to enter. Santa will fly in from the North Pole on Thursday, 13 December especially to meet his young fans from 10am every day. Santa will personally receive children’s letters and hear directly whether they believe they have been naughty or nice this year.

DATE: Saturday, 8 to Monday, 24 December 2018

TIME: All day

VENUE: Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre

COST: Free

Meet Santa and his elves

DATE: Thursday 13 to Monday, 24 December 2018

TIME: 10am to 14pm

VENUE: Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre

COST: Free

For further information visit www.waterfront.co.za.