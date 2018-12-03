Little Havana. Picture: Supplied

Little Havana is back for 1st Thursday in Cape Town. Feel, see and taste Cuba as Havana Club presents an authentic Cuban pop-up celebrating El Ron de Cuba (‘the rum from Cuba’) and the spirited island it hails from. The event series hosted by Havana Club 7 Rum shares an evening of Cuban culture, customs, a not to be missed party and everyone is invited.

Little Havana will pop-up on Bree Street for one night only, where Havana Club rum, often used in much loved cocktails, will be the catalyst in bringing the Cuban spirit to Cape Town.

Hitch a ride in one of the vintage Cuban cars driving around, or find your way from one of the supporting venues: Rum TumTum, Love Thy Neighbour, House of Machines and The Station all situated on Bree Street where #littlehavana will lead you to feel, taste and experience authentic Cuba.

Experience the passion of Cuba in the heart of Cape Town, as you salsa along the route, play a game of dominos, indulge in authentic Cuban cigars and nibble on Cuban inspired treats, all under a summer night sky.

Tropical Buena Vista styled décor juxtaposed against painted facades will echo the tropical heat, with sounds of South Africa’s NV Funk and 10 piece Latino fusion band: Los Tacos who will get your sexy grooves to keep you moving all night.

Put your best foot forward, throw on your beads, fedora and dancing shoes because Little Havana is coming back to First Thursday.

Just one word of caution: Take inspiration from the heart and soul of vintage Cuba, by wearing sliders espadrilles or sneakers. Little Havana’s cobbled streets are not made for heals. Make sure you the event in comfort.

So, grab your ‘chicas’ and ‘hombres’ and make sure you don’t miss out, it’ll be a fiesta to remember.

Where to go?

Let the rum lead the way to the ally-way (1 Orphan Lane) in-between Sea Breeze and Culture Club Cheese on the 6th of December.

Tickets:

R100 gets you into the party. Get your tickets at Howler.