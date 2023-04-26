Londiwe Dhlomo showcases her acting prowess in ‘We Will Rock You’

Actress, singer and dancer Londiwe Dhlomo says playing the villainous Killer Queen in the spectacular rock musical, “We Will Rock You,” is a dream come true. “We Will Rock You”, which recently enjoyed a successful run at the Montecasino’s Teatro, is set to rock Cape Town at the Artscape stages from May 5.

Dhlomo told “IOL Entertainment” that the Killer Queen was unlike any character she had played. “Everything about Killer Queen is different. Firstly, this is a sci-fi rock musical, I’ve never been to one of those. She describes herself as ‘half human, half pixelated and all bad’. So already that’s far from any character I’ve ever played,” said Dhlomo. “This is also the first time I get to play a character who is an outright villain from the beginning of the show, and I’m absolutely loving it.

“Not only is she ruling the iPlanet with an iron fist but she also manages to inject a little sexiness into everything she does.” On bagging the role, she said: “It had been a gruelling audition process, and I knew that a lot of brilliant performers would audition for the role, so I was tentatively hoping that I would somehow stand out, especially since I couldn’t be in the room for the audition. I had to send in a couple of self-tapes. “I couldn’t believe it at first when I got the email that said I got the role. I kept double-checking to make sure that I had read it right. But once it sunk in, I was over the moon.”

Londiwe Dhlomo. Picture: Christiaan Kotze The show is about a group of bohemians in a dystopian future without musical instruments A handful of rock rebels, the Bohemians, together with society misfits Scaramouche and Galileo, embark on the search to find the unlimited power of freedom, love and the rebirth of the age of rock. “For me, as a performer, I love the fact that every discipline is tested in this production. You have to sing, act and dance at your optimum. You can’t rely on one skill over the other to carry you through the show, and because of that, it has been challenging in the best way.

“I hope the audience will have the greatest time when they come and see the show. Everybody involved in this show has put their heart and soul into it,” said Dhlomo. “Whether they are on stage or off stage, trust that they are doing their utmost to ensure that the show is world-class and enjoyable for you. We love what we do, and I hope that translates to the audience.” “We Will Rock You” is not a tribute show, nor does it tell the story of Queen or the legendary Freddie Mercury.

The show is a musical theatre production with its own storyline set to the music of 24 of Queen’s most popular hits including “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”, “Killer Queen”, and the worldwide favourites “We are the Champions”, “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Will Rock You”. “We Will Rock You” is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston and Ryan-Lee Seager. The production first opened at the Johannesburg Civic Theatre (now Joburg Theatre) on May 9, 2006, and was last seen in South Africa 17 years ago.

"We Will Rock You World Tour" will be staged at Artscape Theatre Centre from May 5 to June 4. Tickets cost R100 and are available from Ticketmaster.

