Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo host Nomzamo Mbatha. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency/ANA

The prestigious Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo Cape Town returns to Val de Vie Estate on Saturday.



The ninth annual event promises to be a spectacular day out in the Cape Winelands, where distinguished guests will be sipping Veuve Clicquot champagne under the summer sun.





This year, South African actress and Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Nomzamo Mbatha returns as host of the event, joined by Mark Bayly, well-known South-African television presenter.









Charismatic television and film actor, executive producer, philanthropist and author Terrence ‘J’ Jenkins will be attending along with more than 3000 prestigious guests, many from neighbouring countries and provinces, paying homage to the high-speed, high-skill game of polo.









See what's going down below.





Faith Magagula, Thuli Sihlangu, Cebo Mkhize and Gugu Mathoma ready for the polo to start. #VCMastersPolo pic.twitter.com/KZsv2PfLBq — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) March 2, 2019

Nomzamo Mbatha and Terrence J exchanging pleasantries #VCMastersPolo pic.twitter.com/yJFlnpN4Qc — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) March 2, 2019

Beautiful hostesses Shannon and Tanya welcoming guests. #VCMastersPolo pic.twitter.com/8eBlSYlafB — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) March 2, 2019

The gorgeous @NomzamoMbatha will be one of the MCs today for the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo 🥂



She is dressed by @LagrangeCouture



📸 @AyandaNdamane#vcmasterspolo pic.twitter.com/1jAvF4ihiq — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) March 2, 2019







