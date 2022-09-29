Madosini and Thandeka Mfinyongo shine a light on indigenous music at Ingoduko concert

Music icon and instrumentalist Dr Latozi "Madosini" Mpahleni is closing off Heritage Month on a high note at the Ingoduko concert, set to take place at Artscape from Thursday, September 29, to Saturday, October 1. The show sees the return of Madosini, who will be performing live for the first time in two and half years.

“I missed being in front of crowds cheering for me while I am on stage,” Madosini told IOL Entertainment. The legendary musician, who fell sick while on a tour in France in 2019, said she was in good spirits as her health had improved significantly over years. In November 2020, the Eastern Cape-born star suffered heart complications during a performance in France. She was stuck in France for over two weeks due to financial constraints.

Despite the health challenges, Madosini continued to compose music and perform for small crowds. “I felt really good as I was performing in front of my family, friends and fans and it was a heartfelt experience.” Directed by Cape Town-born musician and PhD candidate in Ethnomusicology, Thandeka Mfinyongo, Ingoduko is a music concert that shines the spotlight on the IsiXhosa indigenous instruments, uhadi and umrhubhe.

“I look forward to people experiencing the true meaning of ukugoduka, to themselves, remembering who they are and where they come from,” shared Mfinyongo. “I hope this project evokes ubuntu bethu (our humanity) and that people will embrace their rich cultures and diversity.” Mfinyongo added that in this digital age, African people should preserve their culture and heritage by documenting our authentic stories.

“From artworks to performances, and archive the music through film, photography, audio, written text (articles, books) and videography and getting into the culture of telling our stories. “For example, this show called Ingoduko will serve as an archive for a future generation. I have decided that it is essential to feature Madosini, a bearer of indigenous knowledge. “This production also allows collaboration between the old and the new, an intergenerational experience,” said Mfinyongo.

Madosini is a South African cultural living legend and a 2013 Lifetime Achievement Award winner. In 2020, she was named the 2020 National Arts Festival Featured Artist, which serves as a tribute to an artist who has made a significant mark on the country’s art landscape and has consistently exhibited exceptional talent, shaping the narrative of the art of South Africa. Over the years, Madosini has collaborated and written songs with British rock singer Patrick Duff, local superstars Thandiswa Mazwai, Ringo Madlingozi, Derek Gripper and Gilberto Gil, the famous Brazilian musician.